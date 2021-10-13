Three fresh graduates have shaken the internet with what they built as final year project

The students all from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko designed and built a remote-controlled robotic

Photos of the robotic dog has sent social media into frenzy as many hailed the talented young scholars

Three students have done the unusual as a final year project.

The scholars identified as Aiyegbeni John, Adeyi Stephen and Loiki Charles created a dog that is controlled using remote for the school work.

The dog is remote-controlled Photo Credit: Ọládòkun Bólú Samuel Bigboluet

The graduates of physics and electronics department from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko seemed to have used locally-sourced items in creating the robotic dog, this was observed in photos shared on Facebook.

Hailing the invention of the brilliant students as impressive, a Facebook user Ọládòkun Bólú Samuel Bigboluet shared their photos along with some snaps capturing the dog in its semi-finished state.

YEN.com.gh could not ascertain the functionalities and capabilities of the remote-controlled robotic dog as of time of making this report.

Many hail the students

Olusola Anthony Duyilemi said:

"Well done guys. Proud of you and my alma mater."

DE Law wrote:

"Good job dear, pls encourage yourself ooo....cos no fertile ground in Naija ooo.

"Receive favour tho."

Adeyanju Adedamola Abiodun stated:

"Our government won't see and appreciate this creativity. Laye"

"Kudoos to you guys"

Joseph Victor remarked:

"Very impressive plz keep it up i pray U guyz are awarded beta grades!"

Onyx Oselu opined:

"They should make sure they patent it or else, it will be stolen from them."

