Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has blasted his former teammates over his controversial 2010 penalty miss

The former Black Stars captain in an explosive rant on social media accused his ex-teammates of being cowards

Gyan missed a penalty, which denied the Black Stars a place in the semi-final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

Asamoah Gyan has descended heavily on his former Black Stars teammates, describing them as cowards following an explosive rant on Instagram Live.

The former Black Stars captain addressed several issues during his live chat with fans on the social media platform.

Gyan has been criticised for years for his 2010 penalty miss at the World Cup in South Africa, which denied Ghana a place in the semi-final of the competition.

There were reports that the legendary striker was not the one elected for the spot kick but forcibly had his way and eventually missed.

During his Instagram live session, Gyan hit back at his former teammates, stating they were all cowards and afraid to take the penalty.

“When the penalty miss happened, I was abused and called names because some people said I should have left it for someone else. Why didn’t they step up to take it? They were afraid. Cowards. I will say it—they are cowards,” Gyan said.

“How could anyone suggest that I missed the penalty against Uruguay on purpose? For what reason exactly? I was Ghana’s first-choice penalty taker. Why would you go behind my back and talk about me missing the penalty? The fans can say what they want, but sometimes we need to educate them. Yet, nobody spoke up for me.”

Despite missing the last-minute penalty against Uruguay, the game was forced to penalties. Gyan scored, with two of his teammates missing their spot kicks, as the South Americans advanced at the expense of Ghana.

Gyan's 2010 World Cup heroics

The 2010 World Cup will remain as Gyan's best tournament for the nation. The former captain scored three goals at the World Cup, including the extra-time winner against the USA in the round of 16.

He started the tournament with a goal against Serbia. A match the Black Stars won. He then netted his second of the tournament in the 1-1 draw against Australia, as reported by the BBC.

In the final group game against Germany, although Gyan did not score, he was Ghana's best player that night.

He then became Ghana's hero in the round of 16 after scoring what will end up being his favourite goal for the Black Stars with a sensational left-foot strike.

The Black Stars progressed to the quarter-final, becoming the third country on the continent to achieve that feat, where they faced Uruguay. After 120 minutes, the match had to be settled from the spot, enduring his worst moment in South Africa.

Gyan rants on Instagram Live

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was close to tears after opening up on his treatment during his days with the Black Stars.

The ex-Ghana international disclosed that he was disrespected while his own teammates turned against him.

Gyan retired from football in 2023 after a career that lasted almost two decades.

