A lobster diver in the United States (US) has miraculously survived after he was swallowed by a whale.

The man identified as Michael Packard, 56, said he was lucky to be alive after he was attacked by the marine mammal while on his daily routine in Massachusetts.

The Daily Mail reported that the man disclosed he felt everything went dark after the whale waylaid him.

At first, he thought he had been ambushed by a shark but when he did not feel sharp teeth, he realised he was in the whale's mouth.

"I realised, oh my God, I am in a whale's mouth ... and he's trying to swallow me. And I thought to myself okay, this is it - I am finally, going to die," he narrated.

Packard's experience inside whale

The insider reported the man believed he was inside the mammal for 30 to 40 seconds before it, fortunately, spit him out.

"I just got thrown in the air and landed in the water. I was free and I just floated there. I couldn't believe it... I'm here to tell it," Packard said.

A crewman who was with the 56-year-old pulled him out of the water after the ordeal. The survivor was not seriously injured and only got a few bruises.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the scary incident:

Matt Viser said:

"Imagine, for the rest of your life, being able to tell the story about the day a humpback whale swallowed you whole."

@im0ver1t2u opined:

"Modern-day Jonah!"

MelodyK wrote:

"God is good! Michael Packard (a lobster diver), dived into the water and just saw darkness! He figured out he was swallowed by a humpback whale. It’s a miracle that about 30 seconds later the humpback whale spit him out!"

Source: Yen Newspaper