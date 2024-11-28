Some of the newly unveiled electric buses commissioned by the Ghanaian government will be driven by former kayayei

Some of the newly unveiled electric buses commissioned by the government will be driven by former head porters, also known as kayayei, trained under the Kayayei Empowerment Programme.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia presented certificates to 22 former porters as he inaugurated Ghana’s first fleet of electric buses in a bid to modernise the country’s public transportation system.

In a post on Facebook, Bawumia described their passing out as inspiring.

“Their inspiring story is similar to the rest of the 5000 Kayayeis, who have been transformed under various modules of the (KEP), including soap, detergent and bead making, bakery, pedicure and manicure, as well as décor and makeup.”

The government envisions electric buses as a cost-saving measure for the transportation sector.

The buses would be deployed on the Oyibi-Accra road, Accra-Amasaman, and Ashaiman-Accra routes. This initiative is expected to reduce the cost of public transport by 40%.

Kayayei, under the Kayayei Empowerment Programme, started receiving driving lessons earlier in the year.

They were trained to drive the Ayalolo buses and assured of employment from the government.

The programme aims to empower the head porters through technical and vocational education and training.

Bawumia commissions Kayayei hostel facility

Meanwhile, Bawumia commissioned a hostel facility and skills training centre in Accra for head porters.

The multi-purpose facilities in Madina and Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region fulfil Bawumia's promise in 2019.

Each facility has a reported 300 beds, training rooms, a pantry, a kitchen, and a clinic, among other amenities.

Kayayei receive GH¢500 monthly stipend

YEN.com.gh reported that kayayei enrolled in skills training had received GH¢500 each as their monthly stipend.

The porters who received their funds on May 30, 2024, could not hold back their joy as they danced in celebration.

At the end of their course, the graduates would receive a starter pack or toolkit for the vocation they were trained for.

