Ex-Ghana women's national team striker and captain Samira Suleman has met Michael Essien in Denmark

The former Black Queens player was in Denmark as part of her coaching training following her recent qualification

Suleman and the former Chelsea midfielder acquired their UEFA Certificate in Football Management a few weeks ago

Former Black Queens forward Samira Suleman travelled to Denmark to continue her coaching training weeks after completing her UEFA Certificate in Management.

The legendary player met her male counterpart, Michael Essien, who is currently based in Denmark and works with Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland.

As part of Suleman's training, she visited Danish clubs Nordsjaelland, FC Copenhagen and Lyngby.

Essien played a role in ensuring Suleman's time in Denmark was smooth and successful.

"I had the opportunity to visit these prominent clubs: FC Nordsjælland, FC Copenhagen (FCK) and Lyngby. Overall, the experiences from the clubs provided invaluable insights into different coaching philosophies and strategies that will enhance my own coaching journey. Thanks, Mike," wrote Suleman on social media.

The former Black Queens striker enjoyed a successful playing career where she featured for Hasaacas Ladies in Ghana and Icelandic club Vikingur Olafsvik.

In her international career, she played for Ghana at several tournaments, including the 2015 African Games and the 2014 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Essien has been building his coaching career since hanging up his boots in 2020, per Transfermarkt.

Essien and Samira seen as potential Ghana coaches

Although both former players are just beginning their coaching careers, Ghanaians have been left excited by their managerial education.

When both announced the conclusion of their UEFA Certificate in Football Management, fans swamped onto their social media pages to congratulate them while also encouraging them to take over roles with the national team.

Essien completes UEFA coaching course

Source: YEN.com.gh