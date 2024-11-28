GH Hyper, in a social media post, announced that he had received an invite to DJ Khaled's upcoming events in the US

The Ghanaian blogger has been invited to cover the star-studded events, which will held on December 4 and 5, 2024

Many fans and Ghanaian celebrities thronged to the comments section to congratulate GH Hyper for his invite

Ghanaian blogger Stephen Adotey Mingle, popularly known as GH Hyper, has been invited to appear at an upcoming prestigious event of award-winning American disc jockey and music producer DJ Khaled.

The Grammy-award-winning music executive is set to host the second edition of his 'Welcome Reception' and 'Celebrity Golf Tournament' on December 4 and 5, respectively, following the successes of the 2023 edition.

DJ Khaled's We The Best Foundation will partner with the Jordan Golf Classic to host the event.

Numerous high-profile American celebrities are expected to attend the event, including Jimmy Butler, Dwayne Wade, Teyana Taylor, Fat Joe, Anthony Anderson, and Cedric The Entertainer.

GH Hyper flaunts DJ Khaled's event invitation

GH Hyper took to his official Instagram page to express his excitement as he announced his invitation to DJ Khaled's star-studded event.

The Ghanaian blogger, who attended music star Davido's grand wedding with his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland, in Nigeria several months ago, shared that he had been invited to cover the American music producer's event as a media personnel.

GH Hyper's invitation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Wode Maya meets DJ Khaled in Barbados

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Youtuber Wode Maya met DJ Khaled on his trip to Barbados and shared photos and videos of their interaction.

The content creator asked the American music producer questions about musician Black Sherif and his plans to visit Ghana, among other things.

DJ Khaled noted that the viral video of him jamming to Black Sherif's Kweku the Traveller hit song was because the song had touched his soul.

