The Majority leader said Alban Bagbin's actions would affect the smooth running of government business

He further chided the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer for condoning the Speaker's behaviour

Majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has lambasted the Speaker of Parliament’s decision not to reconvene the House.

Afenyo-Markin stated that Alban Bagbin was treating Parliament as if it were his personal property and making arbitrary decisions that affected government business.

Majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin says the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, is acting mischievous by refusing to reopen the House.

Afenyo-Markin was reacting to the Speaker’s recent rejection of his request to reopen parliament to conduct government business.

The Speaker had argued that reopening parliament would affect the political campaigns of members of parliament with barely two weeks to the December 7 election.

Reacting to the Speaker’s reason, Afenyo-Markin expressed concern that Alban’s decision obstructs critical legislative processes and hinders the smooth running of the government machinery.

He said it was unacceptable that Bagbin would refuse to reopen Parliament.

The Effutu MP also lambasted the opposition National Democratic Congress for urging the Speaker not to reopen Parliament.

He said calls from the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama, that the NDC caucus should boycott parliament in the event the House is recalled was undemocratic and akin to holding parliament hostage.

NDC urges Bagbin to disregard NPP's request

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament has urged Alban Bagbin to dismiss the majority’s request to recall the House.

The minority, in a November 25, 2024 memo, stated that the majority’s call for the recall of Parliament is illegitimate and does not comply with parliamentary procedures.

Ato Forson argued the request does not meet the threshold under Article 112(3) of the constitution and Standing Order 53(1), requiring 15 per cent of members of Parliament to trigger a recall of Parliament.

Aside from the procedural arguments, the minority also argued that the timing and necessity of the proposed recall were ill-fated and ill-timed.

Bagbin declines to open house

YEN.com.gh reported that Alban Bagbin has refused to reopen the house.

He said it is not in the nation's interest to open Parliament for two days.

