Arenal manager Mikel Arteta has extolled the qualities of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey after the win over Sporting

The Ghana international has been a consistent performer for the London giants this season in both the EPL and the UCL

Partey, who joined Arsenal in 2020 from Atletico Madrid, has been injury-free since the start of the new campaign

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has applauded Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey after his performance against Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old produced one of his best performances this season as the Gunners strolled to a 5-1 victory in Portugal and returned to winning ways in Europe's elite competition.

Partey has been a key figure at the Emirates since moving to England from Atletico Madrid, but injuries have massively affected his earlier campaigns.

Mikel Arteta praises Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey after Arsenal beat Sporting Lisbon.

Source: Getty Images

However, this season, the Black Stars midfielder has stayed injury-free and has contributed immensely to Arsenal's success.

Following his dominating performance against Sporting, Arteta hailed the midfielder, saying it was one of his best in an Arsenal shirt.

"I would agree with you; I think it’s one of the best performances I have seen from him, especially the way he’s dominated the game, so that’s the level he can play; he’s progressing. This year, he’s been so consistent as well because he always has a role; that’s a big thing; he’s a massive player for us," he said during the post-match presser, as quoted by the club's official website.

Partey key to Arsenal's play

The former Atletico Madrid star has featured in all Premier League games this season.

In some games, Arteta has deployed him as a right-back and the versatile midfielder still flourished.

On Saturday, Partey scored a belter against Nottingham Forest in the 3-0 victory, his second of the campaign, as reported by Sky Sports.

Partey dedicates goal to daughter

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey produced a new celebration during Arsenal's thumping victory in the English Premier League last Saturday.

The Arsenal midfield dynamo netted a belter as the Gunners cruised to a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

The long-range strike was his second of the campaign, having netted a similar goal against Aston Villa early in the season.

