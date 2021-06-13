Mental health advocate Abena Korkor Addo has done a kind gesture at the Accra Psychiatric Hopsital.

Korkpr who is also social media influencer donated assorted items to to the Ghana's premier hospital for mental health on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Abena Korkor donated the items on s part of her appearance on TV3's Date Rush reality show.

Abena Korkor Donates To Accra Psychiatric Hospital On Behalf Of Date Rush (Photos) Photo source: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Korkor is set to appear on Date Rush's latest episode dubbed 'Celebrity's Edition' which will be aired on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

In photos from the donation exercise which have been shred on TV3's Instagram page, Korkor is seen dressed in pink while she presented the items.

The items she donated included biscuits, energy drinks, fruit drinks, and water among other household items.

Source: Yen