Media personality Afua Asantewaa received massive support on the second day of her GWR longest singing hours attempt

A large crowd was spotted at the Heros Park Annex on Sunday, December 22, 2024, singing and dancing to the sings she performed

Many people were overjoyed that many people came out to support her on the second day after a low turnout on the first day

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A large crowd was spotted at the second Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt of media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

Large crowd spotted at Afua Asantewaa's sing-A-Thon. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Turn out at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon

A video sighted on the TikTok page of famous Ghanaian blogger Gossip24tv showed a large crowd on the second day of Afua Asantewaa's record-breaking attempt.

After failing the first attempt and receiving massive support from Ghanaians in December 2023 when the event was held in Accra, many people doubted she would receive the same support in Kumasi as she attempted to break the record again in December 2024.

However, a video showed a large crowd singing and dancing to the Ghanaian songs Mrs Aduonum performed as part of her record-breaking attempt.

Reactions to the turnout at the sing-a-thon

Many people were overjoyed when they saw a video of Kumasi residents, jovially known as Kumericans, showing up in large numbers on the second day of Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon attempt.

Many people shamed critics and haters who spoke down on her second attempt after videos showed only her family and a few bloggers on the first day of her attempt.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

residoo27 said:

"awwwww atanfo ani awu, Kumasi, a country within a country."

YaaBronii said:

"But who said people won’t go? I just don’t understand some Ghanaian. It was soo funny when people were commenting that no one will go."

phenomenal said:

"I have been promised of an item 13 so I still dey stand dey monitor."

god.sog.0 said:

"E be Sunday thats why wait for Monday or unless her family rent people,"

Adansi drama doll 😘 said:

"This is beautiful to watch 🥰🥰🥰."

Afua Asantewaa's GWR sing-a-thon experiences dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that there was a power cut on the first day of media personality Afua Asantewaa's GWR sing-a-thon.

Her attempt started on December 21, 2024, and according to a famous Ghanaian blogger, Gossip24tv, everywhere was dark except the stadium nearby, which had lights.

Many Ghanaians were concerned why her team did not make provision for a generator, while others wondered about whether she would be successful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh