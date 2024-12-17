Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur will deliver a string of live performances in Accra this December

His latest announcement introduces an exclusive session which will cost fans GH₵511 per ticket

The upcoming concert has garnered significant traction on social media

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has announced a new live music concert in Accra this December.

The show scheduled for December 26 at Jamestown Coffee Company promises to be a pally meeting of the rapper's staunch fans.

Kwesi Arthur, who kickstarted the year by releasing the third instalment of his renowned music series This Is Not The Tape, shared details about his show online as he rallied his core fans.

Tickets for the event went on sale after he announced the show on December 16. Fans can purchase a ticket for GH₵511 via Ego Tickets short code 713*33*00#.

The rapper promises to unpack his entire catalogue of infectious hip-hop and hip-life hits at the high-end concert.

Before the exclusive show, the rapper will join Nigeria's Psycho YP to headline the HipHop Africa concert at the Untamed Empire, Accra.

Kwesi Arthur causes stir online

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwesi Arthur's upcoming concert.

@KwesiSpito said:

"Kwesi Arthur wan cash out from ein old bangers🤣🤣🤣 chairman dey the scene inside like 5 years he start dey move like amakye Dede."

@NYboateng remarked:

"People should know their heave at various stages in life/careers. Kwesi Arthur I'm sorry in your current state (music wise) you're not getting people to pay 500 cedis to see you."

@Forina88 noted:

"For the first time in my life I’ll be active at a concert. Tell Kwesi I’m doing this for the love I have for him. I dey active kwesi ."

@PrymeTTG shared:

"Kindly check the price for the masses in this economy… would love for many of us to show up!"

@Benedict__10 added:

"Ei Arthur na der norr 511 😭. I take excite press code for phone use sorrow press cancel😭😭😭. Hmm all matter dey my head inside. Na NSS pay kraa be how much😭😭😭. The matter pain me."

Kwesi Arthur endorses Lonely Road

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur had stamped O'Kenneth and Xlimkid's trending song, Lonely Road.

In the video, the rapper flaunted his gold-plated tooth while humming to the song's lyrics.

Fans shared their admiration for the rapper in the comments section and their anticipation for his new music.

