EIB Network's legal affairs correspondent, Murtala Inusah, was allegedly injured by one of Salifu Amoako's followers at the Accra High Court

Followers of the popular Ghanaian preacher were at the court's premises to protest his arrest following the car crash incident involving his son

Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son reportedly drove his parents' Jaguar into another vehicle leading to the demise of some victims of the crash

EIB Network's legal affairs correspondent, Murtala Inusah, was injured on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, after reportedly being attacked by a supporter of preacher Salifu Amoako.

The alleged incident occurred outside the Accra High Court as followers of the preacher gathered to protest his arrest after a fatal collision involving his 16-year-old son days earlier.

Murtala Inusah is allegedly injured by Bishop Salifu Amoako's sympathisers outside the Accra High Court. Photo source: GHOnetv

Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, were arraigned before Circuit Court 9 following their arrest on Tuesday, October 15.

They were detained after their son was involved in a car accident that resulted in the deaths of two 12-year-old girls. The son allegedly drove his mother's Jaguar recklessly, crashing into an Acura at an intersection.

The court appearance sparked protests from members of Salifu Amoako's church, Alive Chapel International.

Some protesters became violent, attacking media personnel at the scene. During the chaos, some of the followers injured Inusah and photos have showed his swollen hands after the incident.

Church members alleged actions enrage Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after claims that a journalist was injured outside court.

DrSweetzx said:

"It's really true that Ghanaians lead in one of the countries with low IQ."

kojomuni commented:

"The average ghanaian has an empty head, And there are more than 70% of our population with that kinda head, so how we go move forward."

nfreduagyeman said:

"Church members are doing the most. If it were someone else who knocked his children, these same hypocrites would call for fire and brimstone."

Salifu Amoako told to apologise to police

Salifu Amoako is in hot water and it seems some comments he made about the Ghana police have come back to bite him.

YEN.com.gh reported that a popular seer appealed to the man of God to say sorry to the police for comments he had made.

The comment made previously by Elisha Salifu Amoako about his stance with the law did not sit well with Ghanaians.

