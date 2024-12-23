Ghanaian baker, Gifty Kodie is embarking on a bake-a-thon to set a new Guinness World Record

Gifty's bake-a-thon will kickstart at 4 PM at the Legon City Mall on Monday, December 23, 2024, and end on December 28, 2024

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Gifty Kodie, who hopes to bake for 120 hours, said she is embarking on this journey to create awareness for her bakery business

Gifty Kodie, a young Ghanaian woman, has set her sights on breaking the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest baking hours clocked by an individual.

The young lady, the CEO of Ibread Bakery, will begin her marathon today, Monday, December 23, 2024 through to December 28, 2024.

Gifty Kodie, a Ghanaian lady is set to embark on bake-a-thon to break a Guinness World Record. Photo credit: Gifty Kodie.

Gifty Kodie hopes to bake for 120 hours over six days to surpass the current GWR bake-a-thon record held by Alan Fisher, an Irish Chef, who baked for 47 hours and 28 seconds in 2023.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Gifty said she hoped to etch her name in the GWR history books by dethroning Alan Fisher and setting a higher record that would be difficult for anyone to break.

She also said that she is embarking on this arduous task to create awareness for her bakery business, which plummeted a few months back due to land some litigation issues.

According to Gifty, the land litigation issues resulted in her bakery shop being demolished.

"I'm doing this bake-a-thon to put my bakery business on the market and create awareness since my shop was demolished," she stated.

Gifty's bake-a-thon will begin at 4 PM on Monday at the Legon City Mall in Accra.

She called on Ghanaians to throng the venue to support and encourage her as she attempts to bake for 120 hours.

Ghanaians react to Gifty's bake-a-thon attempt

Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the promotion videos of her bake-a-thon attempt praised Gifty for taking the bold step.

@God’s Glory said

"Wishing you well my dear."

@Lisa.Beth also said:

"It shall come to pass."

@PGS treats n bakes commented:

"We are behind you."

Afua Asantewaa embarks on second GWR attempt

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa embarked on a second GWR sing-a-thon attempt after her first try was disqualified.

On day two of the sing-a-thon, Afua Asantewaa's mother, father and husband were spotted at the Heroes Park Annex in Kumasi cheering her on.

Unlike the previous attempt, Afua Asantewaa's current sing-a-thon garnered less attention.

