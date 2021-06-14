Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers, has thrown a funeral for late Nigerian prophet TB Joshua

Many people were seen in attendance as they celebrated the life of the preacher

TB Joshua passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, after completing a programme in his church

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Celebrated Ghanaian boxing champion, Ayitey Powers, has honoured his 'father' the late Temitope Balogun Joshua famed as TB Joshua with a pre-burial ceremony in Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Ayitey Powers was seen feting a number of guests who were seated.

The party-like celebration, according to reports, was a pre-burial ceremony in honour of the late Nigerian televangelist.

Video drops as Ayitey Powers throws lavish funeral for 'daddy' TB Joshua

Among the attendees of the 'funeral' was fellow boxer and musician, Braimah Kamoko famed as Bukom Banku who was performing one of his songs to entertain the guests.

Ayitey Powers was seen dancing with one other person as Bukom Banku entertained those who were wining and dining at the ceremony.

Attendees of the pre-burial appeared to have come prepared as they were all seen wearing customized t-shirts which had the late preacher's face printed in them.

They were also seen taking assorted drinks as they sat under nicely decorated canopies with expensive-looking seats.

Prophet TB Joshua died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the age of 57, days to his 58th birthday celebration.

News of the man of God's death sent shockwaves down the spine of Christiandom worldwide as many did not see this coming.

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) confirmed the death of the long-serving televangelist on their social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian international footballer, Thomas Teye Partey, has celebrated his birthday in grand style by throwing a party that saw a number of stars in attendance.

The Arsenal player and deputy captain of the senior national team, Black Stars, was seen having a thrilling time as he turned a year older.

Thomas Partey turned 28 years old on Sunday, June 13, 2021, and the player met with family and friends to mark the big day amid merrymaking.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh