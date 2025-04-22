The death of Pope Francis has seen an outpouring of grief, with many world leaders eulogising the late pontiff

An old video making the rounds online shows the warm reception he gave the Asantehene when the latter went to the Vatican in 2015

The late Pontiff was laid in state at the Vatican, with his funeral set to take place on Saturday, April 26

Many world leaders and dignitaries have paid glowing tributes to the late Pope Francis, who died on Monday, April 21, 2025.

An old video, making rounds on TikTok and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page, showed the moment Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, paid a courtesy visit to Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2015.

Otumfuo went on the trip with his family, which included his wife, Lady Julia, and two kids, Nana Afia Kobi and Nana Kwame Kyeretwie..

A 2015 visit of Otumfuo and his family to the Vatican emerges. Photo credit: @Asante_nation/X

Source: UGC

The late Pope Francis showed his humility and warmth when he stood to welcome the Asantehene, who was draped in a beautiful Kente cloth.

Otumfuo then introduced his family to Pope Francis, who did something unusual by conversing with the children in English.

He calmly asked Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu her name as he shook her hand.

The video then showed Otumfuo and the Pope seated alone, having a conversation.

Otumfuo, on his part, then presented the Pope with a book that talks about the history of the Asantes.

He also presented the Pope with a Kente cloth with both the logos of the Asante Kingdom and the Vatican City on it.

The narrator in the video described Otumfuo's visit as one of the most colourful meetings that Pope Francis had with an international leader.

The video emerged on April 22, the day the body of the late Pontiff lay in state ahead of his funeral on Saturday, April 26 at St. Peter's Basilica.

Pope Francis dies at the age of 88. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Details on Pope Francis' health

The death certificate released by the Vatican doctor, Andrea Arcangeli, indicated that the late Pontiff died of a stroke and irreversible cardiovascular arrest. Before that, the Pope had fallen into a coma before he died.

The 88-year-old was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, following several days of struggling with bronchitis.

His condition steadily declined, and by Tuesday, February 18, doctors confirmed he had developed bilateral pneumonia.

Pope Francis was discharged and returned to his residence at Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican to continue his recovery at home.

In 1957, when he was in his early 20s, Jorge Mario Bergoglio underwent surgery in Argentina to remove part of his lung following a severe infection.

Pope Francis remained vulnerable to lung-related ailments. In November 2023, he was forced to cancel a scheduled trip to the United Arab Emirates due to influenza and lung inflammation.

Watch the video below:

Italian Serie A postpones games over Pope’s death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that games in Serie A were postponed on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The FA announced in a statement that the postponement was due to the passing of Pope Francis.

Serie A said the decision was made in coordination with government authorities and the Vatican.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh