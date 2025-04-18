A close pal of celebrity carpenter Ama Endorsed has spoken following her heartbreaking demise

The prominent radio presenter at Empire FM took to her TikTok page to express grief over the loss of her sister and friend

She opened up about how her sudden demise has ruined most of their plans, including a trip they had planned

Grief has engulfed the family and loved ones of Ghanaian celebrity carpenter, Ama Endorsed. The young woman passed away recently, leaving her fans in disbelief.

Scores of Ghanaian celebrities, including those believed to be her close pals, confirmed the news on their various social media handles.

Hertilicious speaks about an upcoming trip with Ama Endorsed

Following her demise, her best friend, Harriet Mensah, a popular radio presenter with Empire FM, known as Hertilicious, shared a touching message on her TikTok page.

In her TikTok post, Harriet claimed she had known Ama for the past fourteen (14) years and had become best of friends.

She also indicated that they had a trip coming up, but unfortunately, death laid its icy hands on her friend, making it impossible to embark on the trip together. She posted Ama's photo and wrote:

"Hello, bestfriend, 14 years of building a beautiful sisterhood and friendship, only for you to shatter it all in a day. We had a trip coming up. Is this really the end bestie?" she wrote on TikTok.

Her post, which has since gone viral, had many crying emojis.

See Harriet's post talking about her bond with Ama below:

Harriet Mensah shares fond memories of Ama Endorsed. Image source: Hertilicious

Ama and Herty banter on Instagram

Harriet and Ama seemingly shared a great bond. An Instagram post has confirmed their good relationship, and also the affable nature of Ama Endorsed. Harriet and her friend were seen in the Instagram post having a banter.

It all began when Herty posted a photo and captioned it Top Shelf. Ama in the comments section replied with a funny comment: "Wifey." Herty then responded with the red heart emoji and wrote: "My lover," indicating the strong bond that exists between them.

See Ama and Herty's banter on Instagram:

Ghanaians grieve over Ama Endorsed's passing

The post on Herty's TikTok page broke the hearts of many who expressed their views in the comments section. They extended their heartfelt condolences, while others could not believe the young lady had passed away.

@Mama Africa wrote:

"Sorry for your loss, dear. This is so painful"

@Midedestitches wrote:

"Hmmmmmm life is so unfair😭😭😭😭😭."

@Adwoa Racheal wrote:

"Death knows no poor, no sick, and it shows no mercy. 😭😭😭😭 May Ama RIP."

