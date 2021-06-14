Black Stars player Thomas Partey turned 28 years old on Sunday, June 13, 2021

The Ghanaian international appeared to have thrown a plush birthday party which saw attendance from top stars

Partey was recently in the news following an issue of his absence from camp ahead of a friendly game

Ghanaian international footballer, Thomas Teye Partey, has celebrated his birthday in grand style by throwing a party that saw a number of stars in attendance.

The Arsenal player and deputy captain of the senior national team, Black Stars, was seen having a thrilling time as he turned a year older.

Thomas Partey turned 28 years old on Sunday, June 13, 2021, and the player met with family and friends to mark the big day amid merrymaking.

Multiple award-winning on-screen personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, was seen in the mix celebrating with the Ghanaian international.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Aba Anamoah joined the crowd and was seen with Partey as the popular "birthday" song played in the background.

Another video that came to the attention of YEN.com.gh saw a customised pillow with the inscription "Partey After Party"

Reports have it that other celebs including the former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, graced the birthday party and even performed one of his songs for the celebrant.

Thomas Partey was recently in the news after the news went around that he was absent from the Black Stars camp ahead of the team's friendly match clash with Morroco.

However, it was made clear that the player had sought permission to be recused from the squad so as to enable him to attend to a pressing family emergency.

Meanwhile, dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale, has clashed with showbiz pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo over the latter's choice of words.

The duo were guests on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz programme which is aired on United Television (UTV).

What was going on as a normal discussion quickly escalated as Wale burst out after Arnold used the word "confused" while making his point.

