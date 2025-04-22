Diamond X Muzik's mother has accused the organisers of TV3 Talented Kidz of corruption after her son was evicted on Sunday, April 20, 2025

The evicted Talented Kidz contestant's mother claimed that the show organisers were interested in making money instead of platforming kids

Diamond X Muzik's mother alleged that the show's organisers favoured certain contestants, claiming that the outcome of the finale was predetermined

The mother of TV3 Talented Kidz season 16 contestant Diamond X Muzik has accused the music reality show of corruption after her son was evicted from the competition on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young sound engineer's mother claimed that the show organisers were interested in making money from the contestants instead of platforming kids with talents.

Diamond X Muzik's mother alleged that the families of the Talented Kidz show contestants were paying in excess of GH₵10,000 weekly to keep their kids in the competition and boost their chances of winning.

She alleged that the show's organisers favoured certain contestants, claiming that the outcome of the finale was predetermined despite requests for large sums of money.

She said:

"They have their favourites. They know those who will win before they even start the competition. As they are doing the thing (the show), they know who will win, so it does not matter how hard you try. It's not the talent they are looking for. If they can change the name from Talented Kidz to 'Pay and win' or 'Give me something and win,' that one will be better."

Diamond X Muzik's mother also accused the TV3 Talented Kidz show organisers of corruption for foregoing the votes for contestants in favour of the money being accumulated.

She claimed that previous winners of the music reality show had failed to excel or gain any prominence after the competition due to the alleged corrupt acts happening behind the scenes in the show.

She said:

"You should change the name to another one. It is not the talent you are looking for. That is why those who have been winning can't go far. This is the 16th edition of the show. Can you show me 10 people who have reached a higher level because of Talented Kidz? No, because you don't look for the talent. You look for the money."

Diamond X Muzik's mother called on the Talented Kidz organisers to stop the alleged demands for money, stating that viewers have lost interest in the show and do not watch it on TV like they used to in the past.

Her remarks came after her son, Diamond X Muzik, Dirriu De Poet, and young dancers Beat Monsters were recently evicted from the show.

Reactions to Diamond's mum's accusations

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

matt_oyal commented:

"The day Awal didn't win Talented Kidz is the day I knew the whole show was corrupted."

Ardwoarh said:

"If your child is not talented a, don't talk anyhow. Look at Nakeeyat, DJ Switch, Abigail, Biskit, Oreillia, and the rest."

BIXMARC1 commented:

"Woni kapr3, you want to win talented kids 😂😂😂."

Wilson wrote:

"TV3 is very biased in most entertainment programs."

Nakeeyat interacts with President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nakeeyat interacted with President John Mahama at the Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative event in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The former Talented Kidz winner also performed at the event, which was attended by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The video of Nakeeyat interacting with President John Mahama garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

