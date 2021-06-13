Beautiful photos drop as Rex Omar's pretty daughter marries

Ghanaian highlife legend, Rex Owusu Marfo, known in showbiz circle as Rex Omar, has married off his pretty daughter, Yaa Omar to the love of her life.

The beautiful ceremony which was beautifully crafted by event company, Stellar Surge, took place on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Photos and videos from the event that YEN.com.gh chanced upon, shows how well loved this couple is.

The wedding which came off at the Under bridge in East Legon was well attended by some big wigs in the entertainment industry like the deputy minister designate for creative arts, Mark Okraku Mantey in attendance, Diana Hopeson and host of others.

Fashionista KOD was the man on the mic as the master of ceremony at the wedding.

For a man who sang some of the best love songs, Rex Omar could not let the moment pass without performing his song, Dada di da.

The ever green highlife musician took the microphone and sang the song to his pretty daughter and her husband.

Well, the words in the song probably is an indirect message to Yaa as she begins a new journey with the love of her life.

Instead of the father daughter dance, Yaa Omar had the privilege of dancing with both parents to his famous Abiba song.

Contemporary highlife musician, Kuami Eugene also took turn to lighten up the mood at the event. His stellar performance got all the 'fresh blood' up on their feet as they jammed to his music.

