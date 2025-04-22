The real cause behind Asante Kotoko's rotten patch of form has emerged following the sack of coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum

Dr Ogum's sack was preceded by a run of four games without victory—two losses and two defeats

Meanwhile, the club have quickly replaced him, appointing Abdul Karim Zito as the interim coach for the remainder of the season

It’s often said that misfortune rarely arrives alone, and for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, recent weeks have unfolded as a perfect storm of setbacks.

The 24-time champions of Ghana's top flight began 2025 with renewed optimism.

After the league resumed following the tragic death of devoted fan Nana Pooley, the Porcupine Warriors launched a formidable nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Kotoko in crisis as unbeaten run crumbles

The streak sparked talk of a title charge, rekindling hope among the faithful.

However, that narrative has quickly unravelled.

Since April 6, Kotoko have hit a wall, failing to win any of their last four outings—two draws bookended by successive, sobering losses to Accra Lions and Nations FC, per Flashscore.

The momentum that once drove their campaign has evaporated, leaving their championship aspirations hanging by a thread.

Coach Ogum's dismissal

In the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat to Nations FC, Kotoko's management opted for change at the helm.

On Monday, April 21, head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum was officially relieved of his duties.

Reports suggest the seasoned tactician had requested a three-match grace period to salvage the club’s faltering season, but the board's patience had clearly worn thin.

Criticism toward Ogum had been mounting, not solely for tactical missteps but for failing to instill discipline within the dressing room.

Inside story: Cause of Kotoko's collapse revealed

Following his departure, deeper issues have come to light.

Ghana Premier League analyst and revered scout Ebenezer Sefah painted a grim picture of the internal climate at Kotoko.

According to him, the club’s decline cannot be pinned solely on strategic shortcomings; the real rot, he says, stems from a lack of professionalism within the playing group.

“There’s indiscipline in the Kotoko squad – players are drinking and chasing each other’s girlfriends,” he revealed on Sporty FM.

Such conduct not only undermines team chemistry but also directly impacts match preparedness, recovery cycles, and overall athletic performance.

Kotoko's next chapter: Enter Karim Zito

In a swift move to stabilise the situation, the club named Abdul Karim Zito as interim head coach just hours after Ogum’s exit.

According to an official statement on Kotoko’s website, Zito will steer the team through the remainder of the campaign and subsequently transition into a Technical Director role.

What lies ahead

With fewer than ten matches left this season, the former Dreams FC boss is expected to inject structure, accountability, and tactical clarity into a side desperate for a reset.

But perhaps more importantly, he must rebuild morale and re-establish a sense of collective responsibility.

As the season reaches its final stretch, all eyes will be on the experienced coach to see whether he can spark a revival—or whether Kotoko's campaign will end as another cautionary tale of lost focus and internal disarray.

