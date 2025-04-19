The son of billionaire business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has been named in Ghana's U20 squad for a major competition

The youngster and a host of other budding talents have been included in the Black Satellites team for the upcoming AFCON U20 in Egypt

Ghana has been drawn in Group C alongside the Central African Republic, DR Congo and Senegal

Michael Amer, a rising attacking midfielder and son of renowned Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, has secured a place in Ghana’s final squad for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

His inclusion in coach Desmond Offei’s team marks a significant milestone in a journey fuelled by ambition, skill, and a desire to carve his own path in football.

Michael Amer: Ibrahim Mahama's son gets Black Satellites call-up

The youngster, who plies his trade with Tema-based Nice Ibrahim Sporting Club, according to Ghanaweb, emerged as one of the standout performers during the final phase of intensive preparations at the Accra Sports Stadium.

His blend of vision, close control, and progressive playmaking appears to have left a lasting impression on the Black Satellites' technical handlers, per Myjoyonline.

Having previously missed out on the limelight, Amer now joins a motivated group of players who etched their names in Ghanaian sporting history by clinching gold at the 2023 African Games last year.

With momentum on their side and continental success within reach, the team is eyeing a fourth U-20 AFCON title and a coveted spot at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Michael Amer moves out of his father's shadow to carve a career in football

Despite being born into privilege — with his father’s ventures spanning industries from mining to agribusiness — Michael has chosen a path defined not by inheritance but by merit.

His football ambitions mirror a personal commitment to excellence, especially in a domain where his cousin, Sharaf Mahama, son of the sitting President John Mahama, once tried but struggled to make an impact before transitioning into player management.

Ghanaians react to Michael Amer's call-up

This call-up, while celebrated by some, has also sparked mixed reactions among fans on social media.

@fawogyimiiko_ admired his football persona, writing:

"From his face u could tell he’s a certified baller."

@YawOwusu787695 injected a dose of scepticism with a touch of humour:

"Family and friends. Ɛda mu 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@BossPryme applauded the decision to step out of his father’s shadow:

"Great choice not playing with the Mahama name🔥🔥🔥"

@Brawakiki defended the selection, asserting:

"Make no body lie you, the guy dey ball ruff if you have seen him play before."

@fubudarling offered a broader take:

"Parents should allow their kids to follow their passions and I like this from Ibrahim Mahama."

Ultimately, the pressure now shifts to Amer himself — to silence doubters and prove that his selection was based on footballing substance, not family prestige.

His inclusion may come with added scrutiny, but it also presents the perfect stage to showcase genuine talent.

Ghana chase U20 AFCON glory

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Satellites have been placed in Group C for the upcoming U20 AFCON.

Coach Desmond Offei's side is set to face the defending champions in a challenging group.

The tournament is set to kickstart on April 27 and runs through to May 18, 2025.

