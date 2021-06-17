A video making the rounds on social media has captured a black woman doing something unusual on an aeroplane

The unidentified woman cared less if she was caught as she engaged in the act while an Oyinbo lady looked on in surprise

The video has stirred funny reactions among internet users with some raising safety violation concerns

A woman sure got social media users talking following what she was captured doing on an aeroplane.

The unidentified black woman in an Instagram video by @gossipboyz1 was seen sewing clothes with a sewing machine on a flight.

Her action got her Oyinbo seatmate staring but she was unperturbed. The video has gone viral and generated mixed reactions.

@macanthony2002 stated:

"It better be just for video, because that's safety violation there."

@doggy_dee wrote:

"Sawing the cloth like the customer is at the arrival waiting to eat him raw."

@__iv3z remarked:

"Na why em dey plane, cause em charge go big. Tailor wey sabi work."

@mike_olu reacted:

"He’ll still be late to give u on time."

Is it permissible to sew clothes on an aeroplane?

While flight regulations and rules may differ by countries and aircraft, there is one common guideline.

According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA), sewing machines are allowed on an aeroplane and with the passenger so long as it fits in the overhead bin or underneath the seat.

Nothing was however said about sewing on an aeroplane.

Passengers fan themselves on an aeroplane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that passengers aboard a plane did something unusual after their aeroplane air condition went off.

In the clip shared on Twitter by @joeycrazype0ple, passengers aboard a Nigerian flight resorted to using papers to fan themselves, a practice that is not commonplace in aeroplanes.

The video was shared by a Nigerian man identified as Victor Ehikhamenor on Twitter. Due to the oddity of it all, the video generated quite a number of reactions from people who found it hilarious.

