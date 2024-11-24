Dr Likee, a Ghanaian comic actor has responded to some comments made by fellow actor Bill Asamoah regarding his contribution to the Kumawood industry

Bill Asamoah in an interview cautioned against attributing the recent success of the Kumawood industry to only Dr Likee

In response to this, Dr Likee said he did not care about accolades or anyone's recognition of his work in the industry

Ghanaian comic actor, Dr. Likee, has responded to a recent statement made by fellow actor, Bill Asamoah, regarding his contribution to the Kumawood movie industry.

Dr Likee said he was focused solely on making money and helping upcoming talents flourish in the local Ghanaian movie industry and was not bothered about accolades or recognition for his contribution to the sector.

It will recall that YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actor, Bill Asamoah dismissed suggestions from some quarters that Dr Likee had saved the Kumawood industry from collapsing.

Speaking to Poleeno Multimedia, Bill Asamoah praised the comic actor for his rise and exploits but also warned against attributing the recent success of the local movie industry solely to him.

However, responding to this in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, Dr Likee said he had not asked anyone to crown him as the saviour of the Kumawood industry.

"I have not asked anyone to refer to be as the saviour of Kumawood. My only concern is the street. the day they reject me is the day I will cry. Apart from the streets, my aid is to get young talent in traffic and produce a movie with them so that they can also become a star. That's all I care about. I'm not concerned about the conversation about who saved the industry or not," he said

Netizens react to Dr Likee's responses

Upon coming across video excerpts of Dr Likee's responses to Bill Asamoah's assertions, netizens on social media shared their views.

Dr Likee addresses hate within the industry

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene in an interview with Poleeno Multimedi addressed the hate within the movie industry and how people have tried to sabotage him.

Ras Nene also said some people in his circle have bad-mouthed him behind his back

The Kumawood comic actor further stated that he still helped the same people who talked badly about him because he does not believe in paying evil with evil.

Source: YEN.com.gh