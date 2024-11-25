Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Wontumi FM broadcaster, has been granted bail after his arrest for broadcasting false news related to the election, per Citi News reports.

Police arrested the broadcaster on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Asiedu, a supporter of the New Patriotic Party, has been widely condemned for falsely claiming the election would be taking place on two different days, seemingly in a bid to undermine the National Democratic Congress.

In his broadcast, he announced that candidates occupying positions one to seven on the ballot would have their elections on the first day, and candidates occupying positions eight to thirteen would be held the next day.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command subsequently invited him on Friday, November 22, 2024. Police said his statement was “false and likely to disturb the public peace.”

The National Commission for Civic Education condemned the disinformation and stressed the importance of accurate information during elections to preserve peace and stability.

