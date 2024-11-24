The Electricity Company of Ghana has issued an urgent public notice, urging power consumers to top-up their credit to last for at least month

The ECG explained in a statement that they are undertaking an upgrade of the Standard Transfer Specification metering system

The ECG further said they would be visiting the various homes and premises of its client to electronically undertake the system upgrade

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a statement advising customers using Nuri Prepaid Meters to ensure they have sufficient credit to last them at least one month.

This public notice comes as the ECG undertakes a critical upgrade of its Standard Transfer Specifications (STS) metering systems, including the Nuri Prepayment system.

In a press statement released to the general public, the ECG said the upgrade aims to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the metering system.

"Please, buy enough top-up credit that will last for at least one month in order not to experience vending disruptions that might arise out of the on-going Nuri meter upgrading exercise," portions of the statement released by the ECG read.

The statement further said the ECG will visit the premises of their customers to electronically carry out the upgrade.

Ghanaian power consumers react

Folowing the release of the statement, Ghanaians power consumers thronged social media to react.

"When it’s the upgrade going to start and can people still buy from tomorrow?"

"Only if dem go add up money to buy fr the whole month."

"Is it just NURI meters or all prepaid users?"

PURC Increases utility tariffs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) of Ghana announced a 3.02% increase in electricity tariff and 1.86% in water tariff.

The PURC explained in a statement that the increments are necessary to ensure the financial stability of the power and water sectors.

The utility regulatory commission also charged the utility companies to ensure that it meets its revenue collection benchmark of 98%.

