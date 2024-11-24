A video of a Ghanaian man recounting how his wife betrayed him after he helped her relocate abroad has surfaced on social media

He noted in the video that he lived in Germany and asked her to join him due to the love he had for her, which she did

According to him, three months after her relocation, she hatched a plan which landed him in jail

A Ghanaian man is reeling from a painful heartbreak after his wife, whom he sent abroad, allegedly got him deported.

Narrating his ordeal in a video, he noted that he first relocated abroad for greener pastures. Fortunately, he got a job abroad and started earning money.

While abroad, his wife informed him that her rent was due and requested a specific amount to renew the rent.

He noted that after a conversation with a friend, he was advised to use the money to facilitate his wife's travel process since it was huge.

Despite his mother's resistance, he listened to the advice and helped his wife join him abroad. He said the first few months of their stay abroad were good, and he helped her get a place to live.

However, in the third month, his wife hatched a plan which landed him in prison. He noted that throughout his stay in prison, his wife never visited him. He eventually got deported.

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's story

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian man lamenting his ordeal were divided in the comment section. While some sympathised with him, others criticised him for sending his wife abroad.

@mickychainz wrote:

"He is my uncle wagyimi tu."

@NICKI CHERRY wrote:

"Some people are very ungrateful."

@Lilbay🇬🇭🇨🇦 wrote:

"Wei. There’s another guy out there planning to do same ooo. Tweeaaa."

@Phil Jackson wrote:

"Delilah paaa."

@Cantona Nana Amoako Jnr wrote:

"Your mum took u out of Ghana... U couldn't come for a family member.… u come take wife.??? People will listen to this and still do the same."

@Country boy wrote:

"I laugh whenever I see people complaining on this same stories. Some still no go learn."

@4RB Spender wrote:

"You forget juju anaaa."

@mysyiadom wrote:

"Awwww but is bad ooo."

