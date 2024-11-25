Fans are buzzing with theories that Richarlison has cursed Manchester City following Vinicius Junior’s controversial Ballon d’Or loss to Rodri

The Premier League champions were in complete disarray as Spurs thumped them 4-0 at the Etihad

The heavy defeat extends Man City's losing streak to five, an unprecedented new low for the club

Football fans have taken to social media to suggest that Richarlison has cursed Manchester City following Vinicius Junior’s controversial Ballon d’Or loss to Rodri.

Vinicius was considered a strong contender for the prestigious award but narrowly missed out, finishing second to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Fans are buzzing with theories that Richarlison has cursed Manchester City following Vinicius Junior’s controversial Ballon d’Or loss to Rodri. Photos: Diego Souto/Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

The decision didn’t sit well with fellow Brazilian Richarlison, who publicly lashed out at France Football and UEFA during the Paris ceremony last month, per beIN Sports.

The Tottenham striker’s ominous social media post declaring, “Something bad is gonna go down,” as Rodri was announced the winner has since fueled fan theories.

Since the Ballon d’Or gala, Manchester City have endured an unprecedented slump, losing five consecutive games, including two to Richarlison’s Tottenham.

They’ve conceded 14 goals during this stretch, with goalkeeper Ederson pulling off several crucial saves to avoid even worse outcomes.

City’s defence has also faltered at home, conceding the first goal in four of six league matches this season.

Fans believe Richarlison cursed Rodri's Man City

Fans on social media have connected the dots, humorously attributing the club’s struggles to a supposed "Richarlison curse" aimed at Pep Guardiola and his squad.

@6pyder_ posted:

"Bro went to some Brazilian sorcerers"

@Jonjda comments:

"I am convinced Richarlison did level 10 Brazilian black magic on that Ballon d'Or. The second it entered City stadium, everything in it got cursed."

@WrestlingFooty added:

"Richarlison, the Brazilian cooker."

@AnandMurali07 shared:

"Richarlison knew something for sure."

@champtweets_ said:

"Bro Richarlison was onto something. He cursed them lol."

Rodri offers Ballon d'Or advice to Vinicius

YEN.com.gh also reported that Rodri has offered valuable advice to Vinicius Junior after narrowly beating the Brazilian to the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award.

The City midfielder suggested that Vinicius needs to improve a specific aspect of his game to increase his chances of winning the prestigious accolade in the future.

However, Rodri’s comments didn’t sit well with Neymar, who responded by criticising the Spaniard.

Source: YEN.com.gh