The Black Queens of Ghana have been drawn into a tough group ahead of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations

The West African heavyweights make a return to the tournament for the first time since 2018 when it was hosted in Ghana

The Black Queens will face defending champions South Africa in Group C of the tournament to be hosted by Morocco

As spotted on the official website of the Confederation of African Football, Ghana were placed in Group C alongside champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Group A will see host Morocco engage Zambia, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Meanwhile, nine-time champions Niger will lead Group B where they face Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana.

The tournament begins on July 5 and ends on July 25 in Morocco in 2025.

A good chance for Ghana to announce their return

Ghana has always been a force to reckon with on the continent and this is a chance to prove that, according to freelance journalist Ayisha Ali.

"The women's Africa Cup of Nations was like a birthright for Ghana. We used to dominate this competition alongside Nigeria. Although we had not won it before, we were up there. However, we fell off due to poor administration of women's football," she told Yen.com.gh.

"Regardless of our recent struggles, this is a huge chance for us to prove that we are a giant on the continent. I think we've got a good balance, from players plying their trades abroad to a vibrant coach in Nora Hauptle.

"I believe at least we can make it to the semis."

