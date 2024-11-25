Shatta Wale showed a fake Dior shoe he plans to wear in future amid the drama around the fake Calvin Klein underwear he wore recently

The musician shared a photo of the slipper misspelt as 'Doir', seemingly making fun of the backlash that he received over the fake boxers

Shatta Wale trended all over social media recently when he shared photographs in his fake boxers, inciting teasing remarks from Ghanaians

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has sparked reactions online after showing off a fake Dior slipper labelled 'Doir'.

The move comes shortly after the musician faced backlash for wearing fake Calvin Klein underwear in recent photos.

Shatta Wale flaunts fake Dior shoes in a new social media post. Photo source: shattawalenima

The dancehall star shared the image of a misspelt shoe on social media, sparking funny reactions. Many believed he was making fun of the criticism he received over the counterfeit boxers.

Earlier, Shatta Wale trended when he posted pictures in the fake Calvin Klein underwear. Social media users mocked him, and fellow artiste Black Sherif joined in, fuelling their feud.

This latest stunt with the 'Doir' slipper seems to be Shatta Wale’s way of responding to the backlash.

Shatta Wale's fake Dior shoe stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

doncee5 said:

"I wonder why people think a big artist like shatta won’t know the difference between original products and fake products…someone who has been in the industry for over 20 years…make them keep talking."

David_dela07 commented:

"You think you can outsmart us err ? We catch weh you Dey wan do like your shedda wear am."

DiniIzim wrote:

"I don’t know why people will think shatta can’t afford an original boxer shorts and take it something different because of hate,even the 50gh ones has name spell correct ..the person you claim is finished is always in the news and his songs is topping charts."

Shatta Wale plans to buy new car

Shatta Wale seemingly plans to purchase other items in addition to fashion apparel, and a car might be on the horizon.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician, in a post on X, hinted at buying a new Rolls Royce to add to his fleet of vehicles.

Shatta Wale told his fans to remember the statement, indicating his resolve to acquire the expensive car in the near future.

