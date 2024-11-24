Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle believes coaching the national team is easier than a local football club

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after a poor qualifying run

The Ghana Football Association are set to make a decision on the future of Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Kassim Mingle, the coach of Ghana Premier League side Nations FC, insists coaching the Black Stars is easier than leading a club side.

The former Bechem United trainer believes the materials are readily available, and all a coach needs to do is communicate his philosophy to the players.

For the first time in 20 years, the Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, and there have been calls for an experienced gaffer to take over the team from Otto Addo.

However, the FA has yet to decide the future of the Black Stars coach.

"The Black Stars have already chosen players who are already at the top for you; all you have to do is arrange them, position them, and convince them of your philosophy to get the desired results," he told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3 News.

"This makes coaching the Black Stars much easier than coaching the national team. At the local team, you will be given fringe players that you must develop and teach,” he added.

Otto Addo under pressure after AFCON failure

Ghanaians have been divided over Otto Addo's future. Some are calling for his sacking, while others want him to stay ahead of the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers next year.

As reported by My Joy Online, the Ghana FA will meet on November 27 to decide the future of the German-born coach.

While the Black Stars will not be at the Nations Cup in Morocco, the former African champions will be hoping to bounce back in the World Cup qualifiers as they eye a fifth appearance at the global showpiece in 2026.

GFA apologises to Ghanaians

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Ghana FA has released a statement apologising to Ghanaians after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F and will miss the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

In six matches played, Ghana failed to win a single game, losing three and drawing three including home defeats to Angola and Niger.

