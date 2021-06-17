Nana Agradaa has been spotted in a video singing heartily in praise of God Almighty

In the video, the former traditional priestess was seen sitting in her plush hall giving thanks to God

It was earlier reported that Agradaa had been sentenced to GHC36,000 fine and 3 years imprisonment over the operation of an unlicensed TV station

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Former traditional priestess-turned-Christian, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, famed as Nana Agradaa has been spotted in a video singing praises to God in her plush living room.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former fetish priestess was seen beaming with smiles and was looking all-glammed-up as she sang praises.

She was heard singing the popular gospel song Unto The Lord Be The Glory while wearing a white dress and complemented her outfit with a white hair bonnet.

Agradaa sings praises to God following heavy court sentence; video pops up. Source: Instagram/patriciaodurokoranteng

Source: Instagram

Agradaa appeared unperturbed by the storm that had been blown her way by a circuit court in Accra over the operation of her TV station without a license.

After posting the video, Agradaa who now prefers to be called Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng captioned it: "With God, all things are possible with those who trust in him".

She attached her caption with some emojis including the famous laughing emoji.

However, a follower of the former sika gari crooner took to the comment section to register her displeasure over the video.

evelynaponsah came in with the comment: "If God dey, you will pay for all the pain you have caused people and the people who took money and gave you a wrong judgment. Every evil that you say against me or anyone who is looking for justice shall not come to us but turn back to you"

Some fans also thanked God for the life of the former sika gari priestess.

obaapa_maame_esi1 wrote: "Thank God"

_asmawu10 commented: "Ameen"

Accra High Court convicts and sentences Agradaa

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Agradaa had been convicted for operating a TV station without license contrary to section 110 of the Electronic transaction act 2008, Act 772 by an Accra Circuit Court.

The court presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh also convicted Nana Agradaa for charlatanic advertisement (sika gari) contrary to section 137 of the criminal offences Act, 1960.

The conviction followed a guilty plea by Nana Agradaa.

The court, therefore, sentenced her to a fine of 3,000 penalty units (GHs36,000) on the count of operating a TV station without a license, in default, she will serve a three-year jail term in hard labour.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh