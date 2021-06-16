The daughter of on-air personality Ohemaa Woyeje is a year older today

Maame Akosua Sarpomaa, the pretty daughter of on-air radio personality Ohemaa Woyeje is celebrating her second birthday today, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

To mark the day, the little princess dazzled in stunning photos which were shared on her Instagram page for all to see.

Maame Akosua Sarpomaa who is known by the social media name maswoyeje, flaunted her parents' riches as she posed by her miniature plush cars and beautiful outfits.

Ohemaa Woyeje's daughter Maswoyeje celebrates 2nd birthday with 10 'boss girl' photos

Source: Instagram

The cute 2-year-old girl was seen posing in front of her cars while she rocked her princess-themed gowns.

In one set of photos, maswoyeje was pictured wearing a black free-flowing gown and posed with a bottle of expensive champagne.

After posting the stunning photos of herself, the caption that accompanied them read: "2nd Year on earth. Help me thank the Lord. I’m blessed Happy birthday to me"

Many followers of the young lady took to the comment section to react to the photos.

akosuasarpong33 came in with the comment: "Happy birthday my princess"

lady_omono_asamoah had this to say: "Hpy birthday princess"

abhena_asantewaa also wrote: "Happy Blessed birthday princess"

There were many comments that proved maswoyeje was loved by her followers as they even considered her their princess.

Source: Yen Newspaper