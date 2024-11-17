Luka Modric's dream reunion with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a major setback

The 39-year-old was hoping to cross paths with his former Real Madrid teammate in the UEFA Nations League

Meanwhile, Modric would hope to inspire Croatia to victory against the Selecao on Monday, November 18

Real Madrid’s midfield icon Luka Modric has been left "heartbroken" as he faces an unexpected twist ahead of Croatia’s UEFA Nations League encounter against Portugal.

Fans were eagerly anticipating a reunion between Modric and his former Real Madrid colleague, Cristiano Ronaldo, but that prospect was dashed when the latter was omitted from Portugal's squad after their dominant win over Poland.

Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo's anticipated reunion has hit an unfortunate snag. Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo left out of Portugal's squad

According to Goal, Portugal’s head coach, Roberto Martinez, justified his decision to leave Ronaldo and four other regulars out of the lineup by emphasising his desire to give new talents an opportunity.

This move put to rest hopes of seeing the two football legends share the pitch once more, at least for now.

Modric reacts to botched reunion with Ronaldo

Responding to this development, Modric expressed both disappointment and optimism.

"Unfortunately, Cristiano will not be here because it is always a pleasure to play against him, but that is the decision.

"I think we will meet again on the pitch in the future," the 39-year-old stated, as reported by The Nassr Zone.

What's next for Modric and Ronaldo?

Despite the absence of his former teammate, Modric would aim to lead Croatia to a decisive victory over Portugal, which would propel them into the next stage of the Nations League.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, fresh off a two-goal performance in Friday’s fixture, will enjoy a brief respite before resuming club duties with Al-Nassr in a Saudi Pro League match against Al-Qadisiyah on November 22.

Fans marvel at Ronaldo's acrobatic goal

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional display, featuring a spectacular bicycle kick, as Portugal clinched a commanding 5-1 win over Poland.

The 39-year-old icon added to his impressive record, scoring his 134th and 135th international goals.

Fans flooded social media with praise for the Al-Nassr forward, celebrating his acrobatic finish for Portugal.

Source: YEN.com.gh