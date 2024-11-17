Otto Addo has pledged Ghana will not finish rock bottom of their 2025 AFCON qualifying group

Addo's Black Stars have failed to win a game in five AFCON qualifying matches, vowing to beat Niger

However, Niger has a mathematical chance to qualify for next year's competition should they beat Ghana on Monday

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has committed to ensuring Ghana avoids a last-place finish in Group F for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Despite Ghana’s hopes for the tournament ending with a 1-1 draw against Angola, Addo aims to rally his squad for a strong showing in their final group game against Niger.

Otto Addo is determined to ensure that Ghana does not finish last in Group F in the AFCON qualification.. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana's AFCON woes

According to Ghanaweb, the four-time African champions have yet to secure a win in their five qualifiers.

They have managed only two goals and failed to clinch any victories at home in what’s widely regarded as one of their most challenging campaigns.

Although the upcoming clash against Niger holds no bearing on Ghana’s AFCON qualification, Addo is resolute about maintaining the team’s pride and securing third place.

Otto Addo vows to beat Niger

Speaking at the pre-match conference for the Monday fixture at Accra Sports Stadium, Addo emphasised his intent to lead Ghana to a positive result.

"We are looking forward to tomorrow [to beat Niger], not to end up as last," he remarked, as quoted by Joy Sports.

"We want to beat them [Niger] for our honour and for third place."

How can Niger qualify for the 2025 AFCON?

While Ghana's journey to next year's AFCON has ended, Niger remains in contention.

Following their recent 4-0 victory over Sudan, the Menas retain a slim chance of advancing.

If Niger can defeat Ghana and Sudan, under Kwesi Appiah’s leadership, fails to secure at least a draw against Angola, Niger will claim the final qualification spot from Group F.

Otto Addo responds to critics demanding his sack

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Otto Addo has responded to escalating calls for his resignation after Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

The former Borussia Dortmund scout has been under intense scrutiny following what many see as one of the Black Stars' most disappointing qualification campaigns in recent history.

With a win rate of only 26.8%, Addo remains resolute, asserting his confidence in his capability to continue leading the team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh