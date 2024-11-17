A video of Ghanaian actress commenting on Sally Mann's constant verbal attacks on her has surfaced online

While stating that she held no grudge against Sally Mann, she noted that no amount of provocation would make her respond to Sally

Nana Ama McBrown's comment has caused a frenzy among social media users who expressed their views in the comment section

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has finally reacted to the heated jabs launched at her by self-acclaimed entertainment critic.

In an interview, the renowned actress/TV presenter noted that she had no grudge against Sally and would even exchange pleasantries with her when they meet in public if only Sally would respond.

Nana Ama McBrown is responding to Sally Mann over constant backlash. Image source: @SallyKuku, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

She noted in the video that she had no idea how she offended Sally to merit those verbal attacks and would not respond to any of her shades.

"I'm too blessed to argue," she stated in the video.

Sally Mann constantly attacks McBrown

Sally Mann has been one of Nana Ama McBrown's harshest critics. She has condemned the actress over various issues, including her exit from United Television and her confession about her liposuction.

Despite the heavy, unprovoked criticisms, McBrown has never responded to her. The first time she did this was during an interaction on Fakye TV.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to McBrown's comment

Netizens who saw McBrown's response to Sally Mann greeted her comments with mixed reactions as they expressed their views in the comment section.

@PrettyAba5 wrote:

"Sally Mann will dedicate the whole of 2025 to respond to this message. painssss."

@Quophib wrote:

"John Cena - I see nobody! I’m too blessed to argue."

@Kofi Boakye wrote:

"The killer smile."

@ N͙a͙a͙ B͙u͙r͙g͙u͙n͙d͙y͙ wrote:

"Sally acts with bitterness, that’s what her problem is."

@YB wrote:

"Ah....look at how she responded so calmly with no hate nanka sally aa anka by now ɔpo sɛdeɛ akom afa no."

@emmanuel laryea wrote:

"NANA AMA JOHN CENA."

@sebrezulfa wrote:

"Sally is preparing to come and shout."

@EL ROI wrote:

"Nana am praying that my son meet ur daughter. is been my prayer that they both get marry when they grow up."

Sally Mann advises Martha Ankomah

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Sally Mann has waded into the dispute between Martha Ankomah and Lil Win.

The media personality advised Martha Ankomah against accepting Lil Win's apology after the former dragged the latter to court for making defamatory comments against her.

Sally Mann’s comments gathered many reactions from Ghanaians, who shared their opinions on the issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh