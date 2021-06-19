Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has been filmed jamming to his smash single, Thunder Fire, with the business titan, Daniel McKorley

The happy moment was captured by the Joy FM presenter Lexis Bill

Lexis Bill posted the clip on his Instagram page

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, has been filmed jamming to his smash single, Thunder Fire, with the business titan, Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan.

The two famous personalities were captured by the Joy FM presenter, Lexis Bill, born Louis Kwame Sakyiamah, as they jammed to Shatta Wale's hit song Thunder Fire featuring the SM Militants.

Lexis Bill posted the happy moment on his Instagram, saying ''[Thank God it's Friday]! Celebrating life with the brothers, business mogul McDan and Shatta Wale!''

Shatta Wale and millionaire McDan jam to his hit song Thunder Fire ft. SM Militants in video. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

With a thriving music career that keeps soaring, Shatta Wale has collaborated with some of the world's most accomplished talents, including Beyoncé, and also has connections with some of Africa's most prominent figures.

Shatta Wale is one of Ghana's most influential artistes and his association with the chief executive officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, shows how his music has earned a place in the country's elite class.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen.com.gh