A 29-year-old Ghanaian accountant has found himself in a pool of debt after throwing a dream wedding for his wife

The extravagant wedding had a budget of Ghc200,000 and he had to go in for a loan to cater for the expenses

The young man is now devastated after he lost some funds he had his sight on and also experienced a pay cut due to the pandemic

He is now asking netizens to help him fix it

A 29-year-old Ghanaian accountant has anonymously taken to social media to share a financial plight he finds himself in after throwing an extravagant wedding to please his bride.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle @roll_up_kofi, the anonymous man recounted his saga in detail.

The man said he used to have serious arguments with his now-wife concerning the size of their wedding.

He wanted a small cost-effective wedding while the wife wanted an extravagant dream wedding.

The Kempinski Wedding that left a Husband in a Ghc200K debt Source: Shutterstock, istock

Source: UGC

Insisting on a small wedding, the then-girlfriend whose name was revealed to be Freda gave him an ultimatum.

The ultimatum

He had to either give her the wedding of her dreams or call off the wedding.

Mr Accountant out of the love he had for Freda decided to go extravagant.

He revealed he earns a monthly salary of Ghc2,500 and had managed to save Ghc30,000.

He was expecting a mid-year bonus of Ghc 75,000 and also intended to request for an advance on his provident fund which was about Ghc40,000.

Extravagant wedding budget

With all this money in mind, the young accountant made a budget of close to Ghc 200,000 for his wife's dream wedding.

The money was not readily available hence he went in for a loan with a conviction that he would be receiving the above-mentioned income soon.

The wedding was thrown at Kempinski, the bride's dreams were fulfilled and he had the praise of his friends and family for going ham on the wedding.

Things went downhill

Right after the wedding, the COVID-19 pandemic set in and his company lost some big clients which resulted in him forfeiting the Ghc75,000 mid-year bonus and the provident fund advance.

He was also given a salary cut and the wife got pregnant.

The 29-year-old accountant is now swimming in a pool of debt very devastated, he revealed.

He is asking netizens to help him fix his plight.

Source: Yen.com.gh