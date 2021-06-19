Nana Aba Anamoah has marked her birthday with stunning snaps

The on-air radio/TV personality delivered the frames on her social media platforms to celebrate her special day today, June 19

She appeared in the shots in a gold-themed dress designed by Shebybena and black hair extensions by Oh_my_hairr

The general manager of EIB's GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, has marked her birthday with breathtaking photos as she clocked a new age today.

The famous on-air radio and television personality turned a year older today, June 19, 2021, and she's celebrating her special day in grand style.

Nana Aba Anamoah, who is known not just for her keen intelligence but also for her commanding sense of fashion, delivered impressive photos on her social media platforms.

''Happy 99th birthday to me this morning. I can’t wait for my 100th birthday celebration this afternoon,'' she captioned one of the photos.

The onscreen goddess posed for the snaps in a gold-themed dress by shebybena and black hair extensions by oh_my_hairr.

In the adorable birthday pictures shot by Twinsdntbeg and Swag of Africanews, she beamed with smiles, showing off her flawless beauty.

Nana Aba Anamoah's loved ones, fans, followers, and colleagues in the media have headed to the comment section to celebrate her new age.

