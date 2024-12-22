Ghana face a daunting task in securing a spot in next year's Championship of African Nations (CHAN) after drawing with Nigeria

The Black Galaxies huffed and puffed but mustered a few chances at goal as their Nigerian counterparts held them to a scoreless stalemate

Nonetheless, the two-time CHAN finalists would take solace in the fact that they eliminated their sworn rivals in the last edition

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Black Galaxies battled their Nigerian counterparts to a goalless draw in the first leg of the CHAN Qualifiers, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the return fixture.

The match, played on Sunday, December 22, at the Accra Sports Stadium, showcased intense competition but lacked a breakthrough moment.

The Black Galaxies of Ghana were held to a goalless draw by their sworn rivals, Nigeria, at the Accra Sports Stadium. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Getty Images

Black Galaxies held to draw by Nigeria

Under the guidance of seasoned trainer Mas-ud Didi Dramani, Ghana started brightly, controlling possession and dictating the tempo.

Despite creating promising opportunities, their inability to find the net kept the scoreline level.

As the game progressed, the visitors grew into the contest, leveraging their physical edge to disrupt Ghana’s rhythm and neutralise attacking threats.

A game of tactical manoeuvres and few chances

Both teams increased their intensity in the second half. Ghana nearly broke the deadlock through Mustapha Yakubu, whose effort forced Nigerian goalkeeper Ozoemena Ani into action, 3news reports.

On the other end, Nigeria’s Papa Daniel Mustafa rattled the crossbar with a deflected strike in the 58th minute, a moment that highlighted the visitors' growing confidence.

Ghana responded with tactical adjustments, focusing on width to exploit space on the flanks.

Despite delivering inviting crosses into the box, Nigeria’s resolute defence, anchored by disciplined marking and aerial dominance, thwarted every attempt.

While both sides had chances to tilt the balance, poor finishing ensured the game ended without goals, setting up a tantalising second leg.

All eyes on the second leg

The decisive clash will unfold in Uyo on December 28, where the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The aggregate winner will secure a ticket to the 2025 CHAN tournament, so the pressure is immense.

Nigeria will look to capitalise on home support, while Ghana holds the advantage of progressing with any scoring draw.

Myjoyonline reports that the victor will secure a spot in the 2025 CHAN tournament, which Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will co-host.

Nigerian expert wary of Ghana

ACL Sports journalist Fisayo Dairo weighed in on the intriguing dynamics, telling YEN.com.gh:

"The game is finely poised after the first leg. Maybe Nigeria has the advantage of not losing, but they will also be wary of conceding away goals. This was the same situation during the World Cup qualifiers in 2022."

Reflecting on Nigeria’s performance despite limited preparation, he added:

"I was really surprised by how the Nigerians competed against the Ghanaians well because their preparation was not the best.

"That said, the team must know Ghana never dies until they’re buried. They must go all out to bury them in Uyo on Saturday."

Nigeria beats Ghana to win WAFU Zone B U20

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigeria's Flying Eagles clinched the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship title after defeating Ghana's Black Satellites in Lomé, Togo.

A first-half brace by Kparobo Arierhi sealed the victory for Nigeria, despite a second-half goal from Jerry Afriyie serving as a consolation for Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh