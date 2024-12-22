A police officer, Constable Kennedy Ofori Boateng, died from gunshot wound after an incident on the Kintampo road

The incident occurred on Sunday, December 15, 2024, during a fracas with a group of mourners who had been stopped on the road

The family has said it is yet to receive any formal communication or support from the Ghana Police Service

The family of Police Constable Kennedy Ofori Boateng, who was shot and killed at a police stop on the Prang to Kintampo Road in the Bono East Region, is calling for a response from the police.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, December 15, 2024, when a group of mourners was stopped at the checkpoint.

The family of Police Constable Kennedy Ofori Boateng wants a formal response from the police.

Adom News reported that tensions escalated after one of the mourners allegedly insulted a police officer. Boateng was among the officers called in as backup.

One of the mourners attacked and tried to disarm one of the officers leading to Boateng getting shot.

His family said they were told that evening that their son died from election-related violence.

The family also said no formal communication or support has come from the Ghana Police Service.

It is demanding an official statement from the Police and accountability for the tragic incident.

Recent police deaths

Some Ghana Police Service personnel at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash in March.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup truck that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

This crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement.

Police officer slain during robbery in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh reported that a police officer was killed during a robbery incident at Ahodwo, Nhyiaseo in Kumasi on June 27, 2024

Police said one person was arrested after the incident but did not disclose further details.

A statement by the police said an intelligence operation was underway to apprehend other suspects.

