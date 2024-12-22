Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shared a video from her luxurious vacation in France

Jackie Appiah looked effortlessly chic in a stylish outfit for her memorable facial and massage at the Dior spa

Some celebrities and social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's trending vlog on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has updated her followers with a video from her last vacation in 2024.

The Canadian-born actress is among the few Ghanaian actresses who are constantly touring the world.

For her latest vlog, the 41-year-old disclosed that she was travelling to France for a luxurious pampering treatment at the Dior Spa inside the Plaza Athénée.

Jackie Appiah spends her lavish vacation in France. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah travelled in style, wearing designer ensembles and matching stylish shoes to complete her look.

She wore mild makeup and a simple, long, lustrous, straight hairstyle to elude confidence and style.

Watch the video below:

Jackie Appiah enjoys her vacation in France

Ghanaian beauty influencer Vanessa Gyimah has commented on Jackie Appiah's vlog.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

vanessa_gyimah stated:

"Issa lifestyle 😍😍🔥🔥."

princedavidosei stated:

"Herh Rob, I thought we had a date on Saturday at the ……. 😂😂😂😂😂.. You keep robbing it 👍🏾."

matthewmensah stated:

"AGAIN... Chai 🙆🏾‍♂️ - Madame let those LV suitcases rest nau..ahh ahhhn 🤣🤣❤️."

haroldamenyah' stated:

"Where is your Dior bag😂."

chaystake stated:

"You're living THEE life! ✨️ Fabulous! ✨️."

iam_evefortune stated:

"At this point I don't think we can catch up with you. The next next DIOR vlog will be a DIOR."

Cruisefrank_njoba stated:

"Stay safe and remain blessed ❤️"

dewumi_ade stated:

"Jackie and Shopping 🤝🤝🤝😍😍😍😍".

kwakuagenda stated:

"Jackie is just like a sanitary pad brand they will never show you how to correctly use the product. You’ve shown us everything, and you edited it when it got to the changing and showering part. How do I know you the you wearing is Dior since we are Dioring today 😂😂😂😂."

kingkong227 stated:

"Beautiful. Care to share the name of the hotel Por favor? 😍."

Jackie Appiah organises party on her birthday

Jackie Appiah celebrated her 41st birthday with her some people in her neighbourhood. She organised free eye screening and gave us many items to the invited guests including food stuffs and pieces of cloth.

Watch the video below:

Jackie Appiah looks classy in a white outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about A-lister Jackie Appiah's beautiful outfit for her post-birthday photoshoot.

The style influencer wore a white two-piece outfit and afro hairstyle that matched with her gorgeous look.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's flawless makeup and hairstyle on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh