A Ghanaian lady's prank on her boyfriend did not go the way she expected as it landed her in trouble

She called her lover to request for a breakup, hoping that he would plead with her to stay but he had other ideas

He instead insisted they end their relationship and hung up the call, prompting the lady to disclose that it was just a prank

A woman's attempt at a humorous prank took a serious turn, leading to the unexpected end of her relationship.

This is after the woman was approached by a content creator who in his routine content creation duties requested that they tease her boyfriend by faking a breakup over the phone.

Ghanaian lady nearly loses relationship after she pranks lover.

The lady called her lover and told him that, due to their recent misunderstandings, she'd come to the conclusion that a breakup would be best for them.

In a twist of fate, her boyfriend, seemingly unamused, took her words at face value. He did not even dismiss her breakup call as a joke, but insisted on ending their relationship.

The lady tried to explain that it was just a prank but to no avail as her lover seemed so serious and adamant about ending things. She pleaded, but he just hung up the phone. The lady was dumbfounded and did not know what to do next.

Netizens slam lady for pranking lover

Netizens who saw the video of the lady pranking her lover were unhappy with her. They criticised her in the comments section of the post.

@Biom Gh wrote:

"Concert s3 fight for love."

@Nana Aqwasie wrote:

"Why do u guys allow dose pranksters to ruin ur life in the name of content creating...reason up."

@Dee(David) Baakopɛ wrote:

"I came here to see if anyone will type "it's not my consent?"

@Ohenewaa Asuming Mensah wrote:

"Who fights for love in 2024."

@kinda wrote:

"It's not about de guy not not being in love or anything... When one matures enough, emotional games becomes unnecessary."

@Kwame D wrote"

"Aaahhh, so she take sugar sugar change her relationship."

@King wrote:

"I remember my first breakup, I said okay wey she bore, it’s been more than five years she no recover."

