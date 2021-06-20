Today, June 20, 2021, is the third Sunday of the month of June and thus happens to be Fathers Day across the world.

Just as it is with all other such celebrations, many Ghanaian celebrities have joined in the celebration on social media.

Many of these stars have shared photos and videos of their fathers with lovely messages to mark the occasion.

A collage of Ghanaian celebrities and their fathers Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Among the many who shared photos and videos of their dads were Lydia Forson, Akuapem Poloo, Afia Schwar, Moesha Boduong, and Kuami Eugene.

Others included D-Black, Wendy Shay, Stonebwoy's wife Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla, Dentaa Amoateng, Tic, and many more.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the most interesting Fathers Day photos from Ghana's favourite celebrities.

1. Lydia Forson's father is Rev Dr Mathias Kwesi Forson is a retired reverend minister:

2. Kuami Eugene's father, Alex Marfo, is a singer too:

3. Akuapem Poloo seems to be a daddy's girl:

4. Wendy Shay lost her father when she was only two years old but still has fond memories:

5. D-Black shared a childhood photo with his father who passed nine years ago:

6. Moesha also shared a childhood photo with her father:

7. Afia Schwar had a special celebration with her father:

8. Stonebwoy's wife had a lot to say about her father Dr Ansong:

9. Gloria Sarfo's father, Nana Osei Sarfo, a retired military man, is still strong at 71:

10. Denta AMoateng of GUBA fame has a young-looking father:

11. Gifty Anti went back into the archives to get this one:

12. Tic shared a story about his father:

13. Sally Akua Amoakowaa (Akua GMB's) father:

