Frustrated Ghanaian football fans have expressed their displeasure with the Black Stars' recent struggles and are threatening to boycott the team’s final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group F qualifier against Niger.

Ghana is set to face Niger on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium in a largely symbolic match following the Black Stars' failure to secure qualification.

Source: Getty Images

A 1-1 draw against Angola on November 15 sealed their fate, marking an end to the Black Stars' hopes of making it to the tournament in Morocco, per Citi Sports.

The four-time African champions are enduring a winless run of five games across all competitions, with two losses and three draws.

Currently fourth in Group F with only three points from five matches, the team is looking to salvage pride with a victory over Niger's Menas.

Ghanaians to boycott Black Stars vs Niger

However, disappointed fans are not enthusiastic about the fixture. Many have taken to social media to vent their frustrations, with calls for a boycott of the game.

The backlash highlights a growing disconnect between the national team and its supporters amid a period of underperformance.

@samm_a10 wondered:

"Greedy people. They shouldn't have taken any money looking at how this team has disappointed Ghanaians."

@mengisto2 commented:

"They should bring the stadium to our room sef, we no go watch."

@RocksonSoul1 said:

"Even if they are sharing money at the gate so we go and watch koraa we won’t come."

@RMCharley1 added:

"Tweaa I bet you that no one is going to witness this match at the stadium."

@Wrong_Joker5 posted:

"I don't think any football fun will buy ticket for this game."

@win_tach commented:

"If they decide to play it behind my house sef I no go watch."

@ClementOduro20 said:

"If them share food for top sef we nor go come."

@_Roofman2131gh added:

Early bird tickets dey funny pass,empty stadium awaits them

How can Niger qualify for the 2025 AFCON?

While Ghana's journey to next year's AFCON has ended, Niger remains in contention.

Following their recent 4-0 victory over Sudan, the Menas retain a slim chance of advancing.

If Niger can defeat Ghana and Sudan, under Kwesi Appiah’s leadership, fails to secure at least a draw against Angola, Niger will claim the final qualification spot from Group F.

Otto Addo responds to critics demanding his sack

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Otto Addo has responded to escalating calls for his resignation after Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

The former Borussia Dortmund scout has been under intense scrutiny following what many see as one of the Black Stars' most disappointing qualification campaigns in recent history.

With a win rate of only 26.8%, Addo remains resolute, asserting his confidence in his capability to continue leading the team.

Source: YEN.com.gh