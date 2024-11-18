A young fuel attendant was spotted in a trending video professing his undying love for a female customer

In a video, the fuel attendant promised to give a large chunk of his salary to the woman if she accepted his proposal

His video attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they thronged the comment section to share their views

A young Ghanaian pump attendant left tongues wagging on social media after making a bold move on a female customer.

The young man appeared to have been smitten by the beauty of a female customer who was at the station to fuel her car.

A bold Ghanaian pump attendant makes advances towards a female customer at a fuel station. Photo credit: UGC.

In a video making rounds on social media, the young Ghanaian man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, was captured attempting to make advances on the female customer.

The pump attendant expressed his feelings, claiming to be in love with the woman. He even went to the extent of making promises to the customer to prove his point, all while filling her tank.

"Give me your account number, so that my salary will be paid straight into your account and then you just give me GH¢20 as my chop money and keep the trust," he said.

His bold move seemed to have swooned the lady as she could be heard laughing out loud in her car.

Netizens react to the fuel attendant's video

The video of the young man went viral on social media, with many netizens reacting to it.

@Kwaku Abeam said:

"Brotherhood must meet and discuss this issue as soon as possible."

@Kwaku Abeam replied:

"This breda is losing himself."

@Abyna sika also said:

"Brotherhood must be disappointed in this man."

@alaskacitytv_gh3 commented:

"My brother don't come home again."

@fresh dollar gh also commented:

"Heeerrrr see this Jon. He is not part of the Brotherhood Association."

@Owusu james wrote:

"Ghana Johns Association see your CEO. Thank God this John is not part of brotherhood. Kwasi amponsah wo maame dawase."

Street hawker proposes to a woman

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian street hawker made advances towards a woman he met in traffic.

While stuck in the snarl-up, the woman was approached by the street hawker who expressed his feelings for her.

After the young man proposed, the lady asked for time to consider his proposal.

