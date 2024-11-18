Stonebwoy's daughter CJ, in a video, showed off her dance moves to the musician's Jiggle & Whine song and was cheered on by Spice

In the video, the talented young girl moved her feet to the rhythm of the song while the Jamaican star and other onlookers celebrated her every move

The video went viral on social media as netizens praised the little girl's impressive dance moves as the young girl defied her age

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy’s daughter, CJ, turned heads when she took to the dancefloor showcasing her slick moves with her father’s popular song, ‘Jiggle & Whine’ playing in the background.

In a video shared on social media, the young girl confidently danced to the rhythm of the song while Jamaican star Spice, who is a guest artiste on the tune, and other bystanders cheered her on.

The video gained traction on social media as fans and netizens praised CJ’s talent and energy. Spice's support, as seen encouraging the little dancer in the clip, added to the excitement and further fueled the video's popularity.

CJ’s dance moves have earned her praise with many hailing her for her rhythm and poise at such a young age.

Stonebwoy's daughter sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

_donflash10 said:

"Opana is babysitting and watching with a fake account."

great_konadu said:

"Baby girl got the moves."

dimple_dorrent commented:

"CJ’s dance moves have improved, paaa."

manmit_ventures said:

"Great growing up ❤️❤️."

maameafuahal wrote:

"🔥🔥The song dier e de be waa, the way she de dance be serious."

woodlogsdubai2023 said:

"Stonebwoy bringing in all the Jamaican artists into the country."

savagepinkyshizzel_ commented:

"She is a vibe, and we love you too."

donmakavelle24 said:

"Spice is one of my favorite Jamaican🇯🇲 artists."

Stonebwoy's kids in trouble for eating cake

Stonebwoy's kids are very talented, but they can also be very troublesome. Recently, they made their mother furious with a sneaky act.

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's kids Jidula and Janam, in a video, got into trouble with their mother after sneaking to eat a piece of a large cake she had set aside.

The video got social media users who found the unfolding events funny talking.

