Selasie Dzisa: Joe Mettle wife's celebrates him on Father's Day; drops photo

Selasie Dzisa, the wife of gospel singer, Joe Mettle, has professed her love for her husband.

Sunday, June 20, 2021, happens to be Father's Day and the world is celebrating it.

However, Mettle's wife was not left out as she took to Instagram to celebrate her husband.

In a photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Selasie posted a lovely photo of her husband.

From the photo, Mettle looked so handsome as he was captured with a big smile.

Selasie's caption of the photo read, "Happy Fathers Day Babe ♥️ @joemettle A father to us all

A father of many nations. A Father to soooooo many and a blessing to this generation

We love you so much and we pray the Good Lord showers you with Favor, blessings , long life , good health and above all LOVE Your Godly wisdom and Humility is rubbing on us day in day out. We bless God for your life."

The photo has attracted beautiful reactions from social media users.

@obengking: "Babe nobimu ɛɛdidɔ ɛna bimo nso ɛɛdi major scale."

@officialdarkomusic: "Happy Father’s Day boss."

@abigailayeley: "Happy BLESS Father's Day."

@faith.bethel.14: "Happy Father day sir."

@isabellaabanam: "Happy Father’s Day sir."

Meanwhile, Highlife sensation Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, has shared a photo of his father, Alex Marfo, on social media.

The photo shared by Eugene on Sunday, June 20, 2021, was to celebrate his dad as the world marked Fathers Day.

From the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Eugene's father was spotted holding a microphone and standing in front of a band and singing.

Captioning the photo, Kuami Eugene who referred to his father as a legend indicated that his father once into music.

Because he (father) was not successful in that, he had discouraged him (Eugene) from doing music but according to the singer, he had learnt from his father's mistakes and has improved on them by God's grace.

