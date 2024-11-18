Renowned gospel singer Perez Musik has shared his plans to tie the knot with his fiancée

The announcement has garnered significant traction on social media as fans count down to the wedding

The singer's friends and fellow stars thronged the comments section to shower him with congratulatory messages

Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter Frank Tagoe, popularly known as Perez Musik, has ignited significant euphoria online after sharing a post seemingly confirming that he will soon be off the market.

The singer took to social media to share photos of his fiancée before the ceremony, exciting scores of his fans and observers in the entertainment industry.

Before he dropped the photos, Perez Musik teased fans with an intriguing photo of his new partner, stirring up social media and increasing fans' anticipation.

The Hewale hitmaker recently claimed he turned to ministry after a heartbreak.

Last year, he won the Songwriter of the Year and Best Male Vocalist of the Year, beating top stars, including Diana Hamilton, at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In his marriage announcement, Perez Music quoted a Bible verse from Joel 2:25-26 which references restoration after suffering significant losses.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to congratulate Perez Musik on his newfound union.

Fans and colleagues hail Perez Music

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans who reacted to the announcement made by Perez Musik.

donna_amoah wrote:

"😍😍😍😍It is beautiful in our sight😍😍"

luigimaclean said:

"Mawobo Hewale ampa 😂 ! Congratulations Sir."

vessel__chordrick wrote:

"Every weekend biaa na baako nam mu congratulations bro."

shelter_elinam noted:

"Awww😍😍😍😍Finally, the beautiful Aunty Naa has been revealed #y3k)ware💃🏼"

