A corps member, Esther Chidinma Oyekwe, has shown a heartfelt appreciation to her brother who opted to work instead of going to school

Esther said he became an apprentice so that his siblings can have a good shot at university education

Now a graduate and serving, the lady marched to his shop in the market and gave him para-military salutes in the presence of many

A female corps member, Esther Chidinma Oyekwe, has with a high sense of humility paid huge respect to her brother.

Marching in a marketplace, the lady performed a parade to his shop as she addressed the camera, narrating how the man dropped out of school for them after their father died.

The lady marched to her brother's shop in the market Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial

You are our brother and daddy

Esther said that he made that sacrifice so that she and her siblings could have a good education. The grateful lady, therefore, stated that she would like to give him six salutes to pay her respect.

After her military parade, the man walked down from his shop and hugged her. The female corps member disclosed that he is not just a brother but their daddy.

You made a big sacrifice for us

She said:

''You sacrificed your Madonna university admission and went to serve a master so that we your brothers and sister will further our education. You have been a father and bread winner for 12 years since our dad died."

The graduate revealed that because of that singular act of love, five of them are now graduates in the family.

Watch her video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

theleesahbala said:

"He is so cute... God bless you immensely."

jemanaturalskincare said:

"This got me tearing up..family is all about love and sacrifices. Congratulations to you girl for making your brother proud..he must really feel like a superhero!"

onyemachimary said:

"Emotional. God bless ur family."

sassy_vtwins_ said:

"Congratulations may you and your family forever be happy."

azeezat9652 said:

"If only we have a working system for youth, her dreams for repaying her brother would be reality."

Another corps member showed gratitude

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a corps member, identified as Winnie Jane, praised her daddy who saws wood for how he went through hardship to make sure she gets an education.

Posting photos and videos of her dad working, the lady wrote that her dad’s wood business has been the source of their survival since they were kids.

Jane said that she will work hard to make sure her father reaps the fruits of his labour. She said that she had always thought sawing wood was easy until she one day tried to do the same.

