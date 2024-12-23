Black Maidens coach Joe Nana Adarkwa has been praised for guiding Ghana to victory in the inaugural WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup

Adarkwa's charges edged out sworn rivals Nigeria in the final, winning on post-match penalty shootouts to clinch the glittering trophy

A women's football expert has given a detailed breakdown of how the Ampem Darkoa Ladies gaffer steered Ghana to success on Sunday

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Black Maidens, under the expert guidance of Joe Nana Adarkwa, clinched victory against Nigeria in the maiden WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup.

Adarkwa, who also manages Women’s Premier League champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies, masterminded Ghana’s triumph in a pulsating encounter that showcased the raw talent and determination of both teams.

Black Maidens beat Nigeria in post-match penalty shootout to win the inaugural WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana beat Nigeria in WAFU Cup Final

From the opening whistle, the game delivered on its promise of high drama and intensity.

The Maidens capitalised on an early set piece to break the deadlock in the 13th minute.

Gertrude Amoafoa, a promising talent from Kumasi Sports Academy, rose to the occasion, netting the first goal to ignite the partisan crowd.

Riding on the momentum, Ghana struck again just five minutes later. Priscilla Mensah, a standout player from Sissamba Ladies, doubled the lead with a composed finish, Ghanafa.org reports.

The two-goal cushion seemed to tilt the scales heavily in favour of the Maidens, but Nigeria had other ideas.

Precious Chiemerie Oscar sliced through Ghana’s defensive lines to score, reducing the deficit to 2-1 and keeping the contest alive.

The Super Flamingos returned from the break with renewed energy, adopting a pressing approach that tested Ghana’s defensive organisation.

Their persistence paid off in the 78th minute when Chidera Harmony Chidi found the equaliser with a clinical strike, sending the game to a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Penalty drama

The shootout provided a fitting climax to the enthralling contest.

Displaying nerves of steel, the Maidens edged their Nigerian counterparts 5-4, sparking jubilant celebrations as they lifted the trophy, as noted by Myjoyonline.

Black Maidens coach praised for WAFU Cup triumph

Reflecting on the success, sports journalist Isaac Nana Yirenkyi Akuffo, popularly known as Klassico, praised Adarkwa's contribution. Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he noted:

"They have an experienced coach, Nana Adarkwa, who has much experience in girls' football in Ghana.

"We all know what coach Adarkwa has been doing with Ampem Darkoa for the past seasons in the Northern Sector of the Ghana women’s league. He’s very good."

Klassico further highlighted Adarkwa's strategic scouting efforts, which included combining regional leagues to identify promising players.

"He also did some scouting during the women’s, I think, division one league in all regions: Volta, Ashanti, Eastern, and Greater Accra.

"It really helped him a lot. The coach, with his experience with girls' football, has put something psychologically in the minds of the girls."

Klassico, who works with Accra-based Hi 94.5 FM, expressed optimism about the Black Maidens' future and urged sustained focus and preparation.

"We hope these girls, the FA, the coach, and the technical handlers of the Maidens will not sleep.

"They will go back to the drawing board and focus on their training. If you give the girls enough training, I can assure you that they will deliver. They have everything to make it."

Black Maidens' star channels her inner Afronita

In a related story, YEN.com.gh highlighted Black Maidens star Latifa Musah's celebratory dance, inspired by the renowned Afronita.

After clinching the MVP Award in the semi-final, Latifa showcased her joy by blending her football prowess with elegant dance moves, captivating fans and adding a cultural flair to her celebration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh